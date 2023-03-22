Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 617.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

