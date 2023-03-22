Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,046 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 66.3% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.