Bangor Savings Bank Sells 4,267 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

