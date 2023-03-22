Bangor Savings Bank Sells 733 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 898.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,660. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

