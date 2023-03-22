Bangor Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

