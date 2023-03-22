Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 75.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

