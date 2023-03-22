BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans Dividend of $4.45

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 4.4543 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $29.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

Featured Stories

