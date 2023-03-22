Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,300 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,523,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.