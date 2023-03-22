Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 44,234 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 486.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 222.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Shares of TECH stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

