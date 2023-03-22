Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $15.47 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

