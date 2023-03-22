Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

