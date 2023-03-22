Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.52), with a volume of 65588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.57).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.52 million, a PE ratio of 12,000.00 and a beta of 0.28.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc operates as a managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics provider for capital markets and financial services. The company offers on demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud.
