Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.52), with a volume of 65588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.52 million, a PE ratio of 12,000.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc operates as a managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics provider for capital markets and financial services. The company offers on demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud.

