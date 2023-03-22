Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 842 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.62. 374,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,952. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

