Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.72. 268,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,518. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

