Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,108 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

COP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.94. 822,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

