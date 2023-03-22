Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,456 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

