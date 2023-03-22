Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,793,797. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.