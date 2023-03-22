Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,379. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

