Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.87 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $202.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286,598. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $525.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

