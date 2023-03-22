Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 821 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.64.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.05. 119,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,819. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.