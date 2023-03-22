Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.71. 114,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,296. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,089 shares of company stock worth $9,279,840 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

