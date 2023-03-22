Beldex (BDX) Trading 39% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $221.82 million and $2.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.22 or 0.06371220 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00022334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

