Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.49.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

