Bend DAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $651,859.33 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $148.59 million and $651,859.33 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00355482 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,387.15 or 0.25837709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.