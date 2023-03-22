Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 61 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 176 shares.The stock last traded at $825.00 and had previously closed at $827.00.

Biglari Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $824.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.66.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

