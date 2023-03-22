Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.33 on Friday. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

