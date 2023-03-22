Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.33 on Friday. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
