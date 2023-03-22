Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59.79 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $59.79 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00126223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00058415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

