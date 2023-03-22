Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62.66

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 60.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $62.66 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00126091 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00036748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

