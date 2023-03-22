Bitsubishi (BITSU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.02 Billion

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for about $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00359006 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,399.09 or 0.26092976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

