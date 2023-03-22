BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in BlackRock by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.79. 13,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $710.65 and its 200 day moving average is $680.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

