BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
LON BRSA opened at GBX 183.09 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £146.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,230.00 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.64).
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
