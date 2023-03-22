BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.