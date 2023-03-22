Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.