Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 269,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.