BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 2,485,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,489,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.