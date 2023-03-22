Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 1,051,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 147,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Bowleven Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.29.

About Bowleven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

