Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.28 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003352 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $77.28 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Braintrust alerts:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

