Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires 1,826 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 75,282 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

DFIP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,084. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.