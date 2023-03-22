Bridge Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2,022.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 20,844.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 96,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

