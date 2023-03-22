Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 523,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,166. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

