Bridge Advisory LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 449,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76,052 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 324,412 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 94,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,588. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.