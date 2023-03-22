Bridge Advisory LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after buying an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. 252,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,232. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $122.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.