Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,138 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

