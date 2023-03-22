Bridge Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. 107,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,098. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.