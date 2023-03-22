Bridge Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI remained flat at $53.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 837,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,301. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

