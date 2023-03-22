Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Further Reading

