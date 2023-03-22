Britvic (LON:BVIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $876.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 876 ($10.76) and last traded at GBX 874.50 ($10.74), with a volume of 675957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 865 ($10.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVIC. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.67) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.19) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 968.57 ($11.89).

Britvic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,601.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 806.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 780.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Britvic

Britvic Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Durant bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.95) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,587.62). Insiders purchased a total of 3,130 shares of company stock worth $2,535,779 in the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

