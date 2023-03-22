Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $21.70

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

