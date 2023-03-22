Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) PT at $79.09

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

