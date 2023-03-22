Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $173.71

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Zscaler Stock Performance
Zscaler stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.