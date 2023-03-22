Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $173.71

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

