Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Trading Up 0.5%

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.16 and last traded at C$17.16. Approximately 2,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.07.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.74.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

